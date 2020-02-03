Today is going to be very windy, ahead of a strong cold front that will move into the state tonight. Wind advisories and high wind warnings are in effect today and tonight. Gusts 50-65 mph are possible, especially in the mountains. Temperatures will be mild and above average, but after the cold front moves in tonight, high temperatures will drop 20-40 degrees for Tuesday. Snow showers will move into NW NM and SW CO throughout today. Winter weather advisories are in effect for the San Juan and Tusas Mountains.
Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast
