Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - Big changes are on the way to start the week after a very spring-like weekend across New Mexico.

Strong winds will pick up Monday afternoon, especially in southern and western New Mexico. Wind gusts will be as high as 50-60 mph. A strong cold front will also begin to move into the northwestern part of the state, plummeting temperatures behind it and bringing in chances for precip. Flurries will be possible in the metro early Tuesday morning.