NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front is pushing into NM this morning, bringing snow to the mountains, and mix and rain to the lower elevations. Roads will become slick as the precip moves eastward this morning. Central NM will see mainly rain after the morning commute, and eastern NM will see showers during the mid-afternoon through the evening. Only 1-3″ of snow is expected in northern and western NM. The wind is going to pick up during the afternoon as the cold front moves through. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible in the metro during the afternoon and evening. Tuesday will quiet down before the next winter storm moves in Wednesday night to Thursday.
Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: