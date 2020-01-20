NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today is going to be another quiet day, with seasonal temperatures, light winds and increasing cloud cover. The next winter storm will move in by early tomorrow morning, bringing widespread rain, mix, and snow to the state. Winter weather advisories have been posted for the northern and west mountains, starting at midnight tonight, and lasting through Wednesday night. The mountains will see 1-6″ of snow. The valleys will mainly receive wintry mix and rain, but a light dusting of snow is possible if temperatures are able to drop below freezing in the morning and evening.
Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast
