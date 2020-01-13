Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

Blue skies and above average temperatures will continue for the next three days. The winds on Monday will be relentless between Las Vegas and Ruidoso. The stronger wave on Monday will be able to push light snow into the northern mountains. There will be closer to 4-6" on the Colorado side, while New Mexico totals will be much less.

Deep moisture will get pulled into the state on Thursday. Mountain precipitation is a guarantee. Showers for the valleys will be scattered, but most places should get some rain on Thursday. Thunderstorms are in the discussion southeast depending on how high the dewpoints can get. The snow elevation will start relatively high at 6,500'. The northern mountains should see moderate to heavy snow into Friday.