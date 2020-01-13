Live Now
Erica’s Monday Morning Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

Temperatures are cold this morning, but most of the state is waking up dry with no problems on the roads. Snow showers are light in the northern mo mountains, and light snow will continue throughout the day for the San Juan Mtns and Tusas Mtns. A winter weather advisory remains in effect. Wind will pick up today, especially on the east side of the state. A wind advisory will be in effect all day, with wind gusts up to 55 mph possible. Temperatures stay mild through Wednesday.

