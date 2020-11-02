Erica’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today is going to be mild and unseasonably warm, with highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Temperatures will warm up through the middle of the week, with near-record and record high temperatures expected. Some cloud cover will move into the state this week, but no rain or snow is in the forecast until the next storm system moves in this weekend. The weekend will be windy with chances for mountain snow and low elevation rain showers.

