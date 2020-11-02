Erica’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - Monday through Thursday will feature above average temperatures and mostly sunny skies. We'll be completely dry minus a few showers over the Gila.

Winds will strengthen on Friday as the next low crashes into the Rockies. Areas north and west will be favored for rain and snow. Accumulations will be found down to 8,000' by Sunday morning. Lower elevations can expect up to 0.10" of rain on Saturday.