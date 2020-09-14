Erica’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a hazy day in eastern and southern New Mexico, thanks to wildfire smoke in the upper atmosphere. This shouldn’t impact the air quality too much, and air quality will be good throughout the afternoon. Showers and storms will be popping up in southern New Mexico, high and low terrain, as well as the northern mountains. Rain activity will be isolated with some heavy downpours possible, and showers will generally move southwest. Temperatures will be mild today. Expect a drier day Tuesday, with warmer temps across the state, and more wildfire haze.

