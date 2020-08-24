Erica’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Storms will develop in the mountains by 12 p.m. and move south/southwest throughout the afternoon and evening. Gusty winds and heavy downpours are possible. Albuquerque may see one or two showers or storms but will stay mostly dry. Areas east of the central mountain chain will stay dry as well.

New Mexico wildfire smoke will keep the sky hazy, especially along the Rio Grande Valley and northern New Mexico. The heat continues, with spots like Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Farmington likely tying and breaking record high temperatures. Temperatures will drop slightly throughout the week but will stay unseasonably warm.

