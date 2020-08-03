NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and storms will pop up in the northern and west mountains by around three this afternoon, moving southeast throughout the evening. A couple of strong and severe storms are likely in eastern NM today, these storms originating from the northern mountains and moving into the northeast highlands and east plains. The main severe threats will be 60 mph wind gusts and hail. Albuquerque may see one or two showers or storms during the evening. Santa Fe will see rain and storms during the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will be heating up a few degrees today, with even warmer temps by tomorrow.
Erica’s Monday Afternoon Forecast
by: Erica Meyer