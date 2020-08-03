Erica’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and storms will pop up in the northern and west mountains by around three this afternoon, moving southeast throughout the evening. A couple of strong and severe storms are likely in eastern NM today, these storms originating from the northern mountains and moving into the northeast highlands and east plains. The main severe threats will be 60 mph wind gusts and hail. Albuquerque may see one or two showers or storms during the evening. Santa Fe will see rain and storms during the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will be heating up a few degrees today, with even warmer temps by tomorrow.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss