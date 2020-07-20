Erica’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - High pressure over Four Corners is anchoring showers and storms to the mountains. A brief shower for the metros may be possible just after dark. Stray thunderstorms will continue in Eastern New Mexico. Monday will feature slow moving thunderstorms, so again mountains will be favored for precipitation.

Tuesday will pull deep moisture from Baja and the Gulf. Multiple rounds of rain will be possible as storms take a south to north track across the state. Wednesday and Thursday have the potential to produce high rain totals as well.