NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The monsoon stays strong today, and rain will pop up in the mountains during the early afternoon. Storms will move southeast through the afternoon and evening. One to two severe storms are possible in the northeast highlands and east plains with hail and damaging wind. Heavy downpours will also be possible across the east and south today. The monsoon stays strong all week long. Temperatures will be hot today, but cooler temps are expected for the second half of the week.
Erica’s Monday Afternoon Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: