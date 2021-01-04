Erica’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today is a quiet day, with high-pressure overhead, which will help quiet down the wind, keep skies sunny and warm temperatures up.

Temperatures will keep warming through Tuesday before a cold front arrives and cools temps by 5-15 degrees on Wednesday. Winds will be gusty again on Tuesday as the front moves in, and there is a chance for some light snow in the northern mountains Tuesday evening and night.

