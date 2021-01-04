Erica’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today is a quiet day, with high-pressure overhead, which will help quiet down the wind, keep skies sunny and warm temperatures up.
Temperatures will keep warming through Tuesday before a cold front arrives and cools temps by 5-15 degrees on Wednesday. Winds will be gusty again on Tuesday as the front moves in, and there is a chance for some light snow in the northern mountains Tuesday evening and night.
Read Next:
- New York finds first case of more contagious, ‘UK’ strain of coronavirus
- ‘Treasonous’: Dems decry GOP election vote challenge
- Alex Trebek’s last ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes air this week
- Florida lawmaker wants Mar-a-Lago shut down after footage of maskless New Year’s Eve party
- Parents with babies born in 2020 could qualify for $1,100 in extra stimulus cash