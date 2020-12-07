Erica’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This afternoon will be mostly sunny, mostly calm, and mild across New Mexico and southern Colorado. Winds are breezy, only in a couple of isolated spots like Santa Fe and Clayton. Some high clouds will move into western New Mexico during the late afternoon and evening. A high-pressure ridge is overhead, so we have a very quiet forecast through Wednesday. On Thursday the next system will move in, bringing low elevation rain, and mountain snow. The southwest and west mountains are favored to receive the most snow accumulation, while the northern mountains will see less. The models are inconsistent on the impacts of the system from Thursday through Saturday. Stay updated here on KRQE!

