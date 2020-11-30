Erica’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -It is a cool afternoon, with 40s and 50s for all. The sky will be sunny, and winds will be light for most, out of the southwest. Breezes will pick up to around 20-30 mph for the northeast highlands and east plains. Tomorrow, the next cold front will start moving in, bringing gusty northwest winds up to 40 mph, and a chance for snow in the northern mountains during the evening and overnight.

This system will move in with two waves. The first is Tuesday evening and the second is Wednesday evening to Thursday. With limited moisture, snowfall totals will be low, with generally only a couple of inches possible in the northern mountains, northeast highlands, and east plains. The highest parts of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains could see up to around four to six inches. Everywhere else will be dry, but temperatures will plunge below normal with the system. The coldest air moves in Wednesday and Thursday.

