Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

A few spotty showers are possible today, mainly in North, Central and West parts of New Mexico, in higher elevations. Dry air is still in place, which will likely help keep Albuquerque metro dry. Today will be cooler, with highs in the upper 70s, but temps rebound for Saturday and Sunday. Wind will pick up this weekend. Saturday will be breezy with winds up to 20 mph, but Sunday will be windy, with some spots seeing gusts up to 35 mph.

There is a chance for storms in the Southeast on Saturday, and some of those could be strong or severe with strong wind and small hail.