Widespread showers expected on Friday

Another messy day is in store across NM! This morning, scattered rain and mix showers are moving north across the state. You’ll want your umbrella, because showers will only become more widespread by midday, with scattered snow showers following the rain in west and northern NM. Snow accumulation is only expected in the mountain regions, west and north. Some of these spots could see another 1-7″, and another 12″ possible above 7,500 ft. This snow will be heaviest during the day, ending tomorrow.

Wind is going to be very strong today as the cold front moves through. Wind will gust between 50-65 mph across the state.