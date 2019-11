This morning is starting out chilly across the entire state, so make sure to bundle up! The afternoon temps will be similar to yesterday, aside from the NE which will be 5-10 degrees warmer. Southerly winds on the east side of the state will be breezy, at 10-20 mph.

Clouds move in today, keeping skies partly to mostly cloudy. Without the sun beaming down, highs in the upper 50s may actually feel cooler. Clouds will stick around through Saturday.