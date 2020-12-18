Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a mostly dry morning, but there may be some slick mountain roads in southern Colorado and the upper Rio Grande Valley. Some snow moved through last night and has come to an end. There will be a chance for more light snow showers in the northern mountains this afternoon and evening. Most of the state will be dry with increasing sunshine and a bit breezy today. Winds will be the strongest east of the central mountain chain, gusting up to 30-35 mph. Winds will only be up to around 20-25 mph elsewhere. The cold front will move through New Mexico today and tonight, cooling temperatures by around 2-6 degrees behind the front. Temperatures will range from the 30s to the 60s north to south across the state this afternoon.

The weekend will be mostly sunny and dry with typical temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Winds will stay gusty in the east mountains and east highlands.

Latest New Mexico News: