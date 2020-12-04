Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is frigid, with temperatures in the single digits, teens, and 20s for all. A light breeze will make it feel even colder, so be sure to dress warm! High pressure will build over the west today, keeping the weather sunny, dry, calmer, and warmer. This afternoon, temperatures will be five to fifteen degrees warmer than yesterday. The warm-up continues into the weekend and even the middle of next week. Above-average temps are expected with mostly 40s, 50s, and 60s in New Mexico and southern Colorado. Clouds will increase in southern New Mexico on Saturday, as a low-pressure system passes to our south, but precipitation should stay south, in Texas. Clouds will clear on Sunday. The next weather maker may arrive next Thursday through the weekend.
Latest New Mexico News:
- Medical officials serving Navajo make urgent plea: Stay home
- New video shows arrest of New Mexico woman accused of crashing into ex-boyfriend’s house
- Alamogordo Chamber of Commerce hosts cookie drive for Holloman airmen
- New Mexico ski resorts set to reopen
- Mouse could be become extinct due to grazing in Lincoln National Forest