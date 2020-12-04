Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - Another frigid night in store, but warmer weather on the way into the weekend.

With clear skies, calm winds, and already cold air in place, another frigid night is on the way across New Mexico. Temperatures will once again be falling well below freezing across the entire state. However, warmer weather will be moving in statewide for Friday as afternoon high temperatures climb back closer to the average for this time of year.