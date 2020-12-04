Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is frigid, with temperatures in the single digits, teens, and 20s for all. A light breeze will make it feel even colder, so be sure to dress warm! High pressure will build over the west today, keeping the weather sunny, dry, calmer, and warmer. This afternoon, temperatures will be five to fifteen degrees warmer than yesterday. The warm-up continues into the weekend and even the middle of next week. Above-average temps are expected with mostly 40s, 50s, and 60s in New Mexico and southern Colorado. Clouds will increase in southern New Mexico on Saturday, as a low-pressure system passes to our south, but precipitation should stay south, in Texas. Clouds will clear on Sunday. The next weather maker may arrive next Thursday through the weekend.

Latest New Mexico News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery