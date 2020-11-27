Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures are cooling down today behind a cold front and messy weather will move in with the next low-pressure system. Light snow will start this morning in western New Mexico, and the precipitation will move eastward throughout the day. Rain is expected in the Rio Grande Valley this afternoon since temperatures will be above freezing, but snow will come down in the higher mountain elevations. Winter weather advisories will be in effect today for the west mountains, Jemez, southern Sangre de Cristos, and central mountain chain. 1-3 inches of snow accumulation is likely in these areas, but spots above 7,500′ may see up to 5 inches. Most of the accumulation will come this evening and tonight. The system will move out tomorrow morning, leaving us clear Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

Wind will be another big story today, with the gustiest conditions in the Rio Grande Valley, including Albuquerque and Rio Rancho. Winds will gust over 50 mph during the morning and afternoon. Calmer winds are expected Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures will stay chilly.

7 AM – winds are already gusting to around 40 mph, and they'll only get stronger throughout the morning and afternoon. The wind combined with highs temps in the 40s will make for a good day inside. #nmwx pic.twitter.com/sYxcTh4MBT — Erica Meyer (@erica_wx) November 27, 2020

