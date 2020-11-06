Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today is going to be a cloudier and breezy day. Temperatures will stay in the 60s and 70s, but skies will be partly sunny and winds will gust out of the southwest at 20-30 mph this afternoon. By tomorrow morning, the next storm will start impacting New Mexico. Winds will be very gusty Saturday afternoon through Sunday, peaking around 30-50 mph late Saturday night. Rain showers will be possible for western and central New Mexico by Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Snow levels will stay above 9,500 feet on Saturday but will drop to 6,500 feet on Sunday morning. The San Juans will see the most snow and strongest winds from this storm, while the New Mexico mountains will keep snowfall totals under around six inches through Sunday afternoon.

Snow will start in the San Juan Mountains late tonight, lasting through Sunday midday. A winter storm watch is in effect for the San Juans Friday night to late Monday. Up to three of snow is possible above 10,000 feet. One to two feet of snow is possible for the lower elevations of the San Juans.