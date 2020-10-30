Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday morning is chilly with temps in the 30s and low 40s for most of the state. Grab the coats and wear the layers, as today’s high temps will be on the rise.

Temperatures will be warmer Friday, topping out near average for this time in October. By Saturday, temperatures will warm above average again. Halloween will be a mild day, with clouds moving into southern New Mexico and mostly sunny skies in the northern half of the state. A backdoor cold front will move into eastern NM on Sunday morning, and high temperatures will cool down by 3-10 degrees. The weekend will be dry and winds will be calm.

