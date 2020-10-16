Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday morning is chilly, with low 30s and upper 20s for much of northern New Mexico. Today will be a cooler day now that the cold front from Thursday has completely moved through the state.

Temperatures will be a good 5-15 degrees cooler than Thursday for central and western New Mexico. Temperatures will also be near normal today, but it will be short-lived. Westerly winds return Saturday, heating temperatures back into the 70s, 80s and 90s.

The weekend will be warm and breezy. Winds will be gustiest Saturday, along the east slopes of the mountains, gusting up to around 35-40 mph. Sunshine and dry weather stays in the forecast for the next seven days.

