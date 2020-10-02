Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures are mostly in the 40s and 50s this morning, with some cooler spots in the mountains. Clouds are starting to move into northern New Mexico, and the clouds will spread south throughout the day. Albuquerque will wake up to sunshine but see cloudier skies for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be warming up considerably in eastern New Mexico today, putting almost all of the state back in the 80s.

This weekend will be dry and sunny, but a cool front will move into the state Saturday. This front will cool temperatures by 2-10 degrees, mainly for eastern New Mexico, and the wind will be gusty behind the front. Breeziest winds will be Saturday afternoon and evening for eastern and central New Mexico. The west side of the state will be consistently warm and calmer.