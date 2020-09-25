Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

Record high temperatures will be broken across New Mexico Friday, but it will feel more like fall again early next week.

High pressure continues to dominate our weather as it builds over the southwestern United States. This has kept us dry and very warm for this time of year. The hottest of the weather is expected Friday afternoon with widespread record and near record high temperatures across New Mexico. The heat will stick around through Saturday, with another round of potentially record heat. Sunday will remain warm and dry across the state.