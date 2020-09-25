Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) -Grab a sweater as you are heading out the door this morning as temperatures are back in the upper 30s, 40s, and low 50s in northern New Mexico. Southern New Mexico is in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures will climb into record territory today, with highs in the 80s and 90s. Saturday will be another record hot day, with some spots hitting the 100s in southern NM. The whole weekend will be hot and dry, with breezy northwest winds Saturday and Sunday. The wind will kick into high gear Sunday night as a strong cold front moves into the state. This will cool temperatures by ten to twenty degrees on Monday. A series of fronts next week will keep temperatures below and near average.

