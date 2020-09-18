Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The weather is dry and calm this morning, with cooler temperatures for much of the state. Grab the jacket, as many of us will wake up in the 40s and 50s. Today will be beautiful, with highs in the 70s and 80s, hazy in the sky, and a few showers and storms in the northern and western mountains.

This weekend, expect more p.m. isolated showers and storms in the northern and western mountains. The rest of the state will stay dry. The northeast highlands will be breezy on Saturday with gusts near 30 mph. Temperatures will stay in the 70s and 80s for all. Wildfire haze will be noticeable this weekend, especially in eastern New Mexico, but it should lessen by Sunday.