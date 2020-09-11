NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is chilly and cloudy, with fog in eastern New Mexico. Fog is dense for several spots in the east mountains and plains and northeast highlands. Use caution on the roads. Fog and the clouds will start clearing by the later morning, and sunshine will be abundant this afternoon and evening across the state! Temperatures will heat up with the help of the sunshine, downslope warming, and compressional heating. High pressure will move towards the state today, and winds will come in out of the northwest bringing dry air into the state. Winds will be breezy in the east mountains and plains, as the winds accelerate down the central mountain chain. Those winds will be around 20-30 mph.
Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: