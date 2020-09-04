NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is mild, clear, and dry. Today will be sunny with a few isolated showers and storms in the mountains during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be hot, with highs in the upper 80s and 90s. It’s going to be a quiet Labor Day weekend! Temperatures will stay unseasonably warm, and skies mostly sunny and mostly dry. Mountain storms will be possible again on Saturday, but Sunday and Monday will be drier in the high terrain. Big changes arrive Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, with a major plunge of temperatures and the chance for rain and high elevation, mountain snow. Models are still working out the timing and impacts of the system, but for now, it looks like rain and snow will stay east. Snow will struggle to accumulate, even in the mountains, due to the warm ground temperatures.
Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: