NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cloud cover and showers are scattered across northwest New Mexico this morning, and they will continue through the morning commute. The rest of the state is dry and mostly clear. Air quality alerts are in effect for the east mountains and upper Rio Grande Valley, because of wildfire smoke in the area. Storms will develop this afternoon in the mountains, moving east throughout the day. Strong or severe storms are possible in the northeast highlands during the afternoon and evening, with threats of damaging wind, hail, and heavy rain. The severe risk is in place thanks to a back door cold front moving in tonight. Today temperatures will be very hot, and even in record territory for southern New Mexico, but the cold front will move in tonight, dropping temps off for Saturday.
Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: