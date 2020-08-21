Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A few scattered showers have lasted through the night, mainly in northern New Mexico. These will dissipate throughout the a.m. commute. Smokey skies are expected again this morning, and an air quality alert is in effect for the Four Corners until 12 p.m. Hazy skies are expected during the day and through the weekend. It is going to be another scorching hot day, with record high temperatures across the state. For some, temps will start to taper off this weekend. Showers and storms will be possible again today, popping up in the mountains and moving south/southeast. There will be no changes in the rain forecast from yesterday.
