Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday is going to be another scorcher across the state, with even more cities tying and setting new record high temperatures this evening. Temps will be in the 90s and 100s for all low elevations. A cool front will move into eastern NM Saturday, so temperatures will cool down by Sunday. The cooldown will be most noticeable in eastern NM, where temps will drop a good eight to ten degrees, falling below the 100-degree mark by Sunday. Temperatures will not drop as drastically for central or western NM.

Storms will remain possible today and through the weekend. The high pressure system will shift into Arizona today, directing storms to a southeast route today, tomorrow and Sunday. Storms will pop up in the northern, west and Sacramento Mountains during the early afternoons. The most widespread rain activity will stay on the east half of NM. Severe storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday. Be sure to watch the forecast for details on the weekend severe threat.