Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A few showers and thick clouds are passing through southeast New Mexico this morning, and a few showers will continue through the morning commute. The rest of the state is waking up mostly sunny and dry. The monsoon continues today, especially for the southern half of New Mexico. Storms will pop up in the Sacramento Mountains and southwest/west mountains, slowly moving east/northeast throughout the day. Albuquerque may see a couple of showers or storms by the evening, and isolated rain activity will move north of I-40 today for the northeast highlands, northern mountains, and Four Corners. Temperatures will be staying hot in the 90s and 100s. The same pattern will last through Sunday, keeping PM storm chances in the forecast. Temperatures will vary by 1-2 degrees.
