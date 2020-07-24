NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain is moving through the metro area for the morning commute, and showers and storms are also pushing north across the western half of NM. Grab an umbrella or rain jacket for the morning! More showers and storms will pop up in the mountains around 12 PM, moving north through the nighttime hours. Heavy downpours will be possible in western NM, but eastern NM is looking drier. This weekend, drier air will move over the state, and rain will push further west and north.
Rain travels north across western New Mexico on Friday morning
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: