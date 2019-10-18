Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

This morning is starting out mild in many spots with calm winds, however the wind is expected to pick up big time by later this afternoon. A cold front will push from north to south across the state today, creating gusty down slope winds. A wind advisory will be in effect during the afternoon and evening for the east-central plains.

Some spotty rain/mix/snow showers are possible today in the northern mountains and San Juans. A dusting my accumulate in the high elevations. A few spotty showers may develop in the high elevations of central NM as well. Tonight will be dry, cool and breezy.

