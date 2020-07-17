Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

Daily rounds of afternoon showers and thunderstorms will continue for several more days as the monsoon has finally arrived.

We are entering the height of the monsoon here across New Mexico as we will continue to see daily afternoon shower and thunderstorm chances. Southerly flow will keep bringing in more moisture from Mexico into the state through the weekend and through at least the first half of next week. The only difference day to day will be where the highest coverage of storms will be and placement depending on where the upper level high will be.