NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers continue this morning for portions of western NM. The state will be mostly dry by around 9 AM, with some sunshine until the afternoon. More showers and storms will pop up this afternoon in the mountains, and scattered showers and storms will be possible across all of the state. The majority of the rain will be in western NM and along the RGV, but more isolated storms will be possible in eastern NM today. Rain accumulation won’t be much, with even the heaviest downpours adding up to less than half of an inch. The metro area may see some spotty showers or storms during the evening. The monsoon stays strong through the weekend and PM storm chances will be in the forecast through mid-next week. Temperatures will stay hot all weekend long, even warming up a few degrees into the above-average territory.
Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: