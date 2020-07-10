Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a cool morning in the far northern mountains, and much warmer in southern NM, with temps ranging from the 40s to the 80s. It’s going to be a hot day, with temperatures climbing a couple of degrees from yesterday. Record heat is expected today through the weekend across the state with 90s and 100s across the board. Stay safe and cool this weekend!

Some clouds are moving in this morning and will spread across the state until the afternoon. A few showers and dry showers are possible in the southeast and southwest mountains this afternoon. The same chance for isolated showers is in the forecast tomorrow, but Sunday will be drier south, as rain chances shift into northern and central NM for the afternoon/evening.