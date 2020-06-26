Live Now
WATCH KRQE THIS MORNING

Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a partly cloudy morning, and more clouds will be in the forecast today. Dry surface air continues to move into western and central NM today, while moisture will remain in place for eastern NM. This surface moisture will allow for more isolated showers and storms this afternoon and evening in eastern NM. There is a low risk for one or two severe storms in the far northeast highlands, with hail and damaging wind will be possible. The severe risk will be from around 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

More isolated showers and storms will be possible in eastern and southern NM on Saturday, but Sunday is looking mostly dry, with only a chance for storms in the northeast highlands. Sunshine will increase across the state Saturday and Sunday, with temps staying hot in the 80s and 90s.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss