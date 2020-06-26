Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a partly cloudy morning, and more clouds will be in the forecast today. Dry surface air continues to move into western and central NM today, while moisture will remain in place for eastern NM. This surface moisture will allow for more isolated showers and storms this afternoon and evening in eastern NM. There is a low risk for one or two severe storms in the far northeast highlands, with hail and damaging wind will be possible. The severe risk will be from around 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

More isolated showers and storms will be possible in eastern and southern NM on Saturday, but Sunday is looking mostly dry, with only a chance for storms in the northeast highlands. Sunshine will increase across the state Saturday and Sunday, with temps staying hot in the 80s and 90s.