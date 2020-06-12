Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are waking up to dry weather this morning, and the state will stay dry until the early afternoon. More showers and thunderstorms are possible today from 12 PM through the evening, mainly along the entire Rio Grande Valley and mountains. The northern mountains, SW Colorado and the Four Corners area were dry yesterday, but these areas should expect more storms today. Storms will start to die out in spots by around 6 PM, leaving the late evening a drier for most. A few showers will last into the overnight, ending by Saturday morning. Gusty thunderstorm winds are possible this afternoon.

Scattered storms will stay mainly west of I-25 during the day on Saturday. On Sunday, the moisture will shift back to the RGV area, but storms will stay more isolated. Temps will stay hot and above average through the weekend.