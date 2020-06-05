Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today is going to be another very hot day, with temperatures warming up a bit more from yesterday. Highs will be near-record and possibly tie previously set record highs in a couple of spots. This will be the hottest day before temps start to drop for the weekend and next week.

Showers and thunderstorms are going to develop in western NM this afternoon, with the Four Corners area and SW Colorado seeing the most of the rain. Strong storms are possible there this evening, with strong wind, lightning, and small hail. We could also see some showers and storms in eastern NM this evening, developing off of the Sacramento Mtns and Sangre de Cristos, before moving east. Overnight, the rain will become more widespread across the state, with a chance for showers in Albuquerque. By Saturday, rain activity will shift into northern NM and southern Colorado where it will stick around through midday. Isolated storms are possible in eastern NM during Saturday afternoon/evening. Sunday will be dry and sunny for everyone.