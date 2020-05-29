Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A few showers are still ending in eastern NM this morning, leftover from yesterday’s storms. Those should end by around 9 AM, and the state will be dry and mostly sunny for our Friday morning. More showers and storms will pop up this afternoon and evening, starting in the mountains during the mid-afternoon, and venturing into lower elevations during the evening. Albuquerque could see an isolated shower around 6 PM and after. Showers and storms will also venture into the northeast highlands, eastern plains, and Rio Grande Valley.

This pattern of afternoon and evening showers and storms will continue through the weekend and next week. The northern and west mountains will see the most rain through the weekend, while ABQ will have a higher chance on Saturday than Sunday. Temperatures will also stay hot through next week.