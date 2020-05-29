Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A few showers are still ending in eastern NM this morning, leftover from yesterday’s storms. Those should end by around 9 AM, and the state will be dry and mostly sunny for our Friday morning. More showers and storms will pop up this afternoon and evening, starting in the mountains during the mid-afternoon, and venturing into lower elevations during the evening. Albuquerque could see an isolated shower around 6 PM and after. Showers and storms will also venture into the northeast highlands, eastern plains, and Rio Grande Valley.

This pattern of afternoon and evening showers and storms will continue through the weekend and next week. The northern and west mountains will see the most rain through the weekend, while ABQ will have a higher chance on Saturday than Sunday. Temperatures will also stay hot through next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss