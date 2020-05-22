Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

Live Now
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s another cool morning across the state, especially in northern and western New Mexico! Grab your jacket or a sweater if you are heading out early. Daytime temperatures will be heating up a few degrees for the Rio Grande Valley and west, while temps will drop a couple of degrees across the east. It is going to be a warm/hot day, with dry weather for all of the state.

Winds will pick up to around 30-35 mph for the southeast, northeast highlands and east Sangre de Cristos and southwest Colorado. Red flag warnings will be in effect for the afternoon and evening. Fire danger continues for the weekend, mainly in eastern NM, where winds will gust 35-40 mph on Saturday.

A cold front will start moving in on Sunday, bringing a chance for showers in the northern mountains and Northeast Highlands. The front will push south on Monday, bringing more widespread rain chances to the Rio Grande Valley and east for the Memorial Day Holiday.

