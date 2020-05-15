Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday morning is partly cloudy and dry across the state. Clouds will start to clear out by midday, leading to a sunnier afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible in eastern New Mexico and around the Sangre de Cristo Mountains this afternoon and evening.

A storm could be strong or severe in far northeast New Mexico, in and around Union County. That’s where there is a marginal risk for severe weather today, with damaging wind and hail as the primary threats. This weekend, isolated showers and storms are possible during the afternoons and evenings in eastern New Mexico.

Temperatures will be warm again, in the 70s, 80s and 90s across the state, and hotter temps are expected for the weekend in the western half of the state.