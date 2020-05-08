Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a windy morning in Albuquerque, as well as eastern and southern New Mexico. A cold front is pushing south through the state, keeping those winds strong for the morning. Wind advisories are in effect with gusts up to 45-50 mph, they’ll expire between 9 AM and 11 AM this morning across the state. The afternoon will be less windy, with wind speeds around 10 to 15 mph and gusts 25 to 30 mph. Calmer conditions are expected Saturday.

Cooler air is moving in behind the front, and temperatures will drop 15 to 30 degrees across all of New Mexico except the Four-Corners and Southwest Colorado. The weekend will warm back up into the 70s and 80s, with dry and sunny skies on Saturday, and clouds and rain by Sunday afternoon.