Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

Temperatures this afternoon in Albuquerque will be closer to November averages. Southern New Mexico’s temperatures are even more remarkable with no one reaching 70 degrees.

A high pressure will form over the Rockies and trigger a warming trend into the weekend. Some tropical moisture will get roped into the far southeast corner of the state on Monday and produce moderate rain. Besides that, it is a slow, dry and incredibly comfortable forecast ahead. The weekend winds should be ideal for the final two days of Balloon Fiesta.