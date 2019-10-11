Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

Video Forecast

Weekend warm up

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures this afternoon in Albuquerque will be closer to November averages. Southern New Mexico’s temperatures are even more remarkable with no one reaching 70 degrees.

A high pressure will form over the Rockies and trigger a warming trend into the weekend. Some tropical moisture will get roped into the far southeast corner of the state on Monday and produce moderate rain. Besides that, it is a slow, dry and incredibly comfortable forecast ahead. The weekend winds should be ideal for the final two days of Balloon Fiesta.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss