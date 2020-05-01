Record high temperatures expected across New Mexico on Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s a mild morning with some cloud cover. Those clouds will clear out this morning, and skies will become mostly sunny by the afternoon. The UV index will be a 10, so be sure to apply sunscreen! Temperatures will be scorching hot for this time of year, and many spots will break record high temperatures. 80s, 90s, and 100s are expected across the state today. There’s no relief from the heat for the weekend. Temperatures will not be dropping off more than a few degrees Saturday and Sunday.

There will be a breeze this afternoon, and southern NM could see some gusts to around 35 mph. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 1-8 for southern NM due to very low relative humidity, hot temps and breezy winds. More red flag warnings will be in effect tomorrow for east and northeast NM, including the Sandia/Manzano Mountains.