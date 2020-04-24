Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

Live Now
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures are mild this morning, and these winds are a bit breezy in spots as a cold front moves south. Despite the cold front moving through, temps will only fall a couple of degrees from yesterday in the northern half New Mexico, and southern New Mexico heats back into the mid-upper 80s. Winds will stay strong today, gusting up to around 40 mph during the late morning through mid-afternoon. Wind will start to subside during the late evening and overnight. The weekend will be much calmer, with max wind gusts up to 25-30, relatively calm here for spring in New Mexico.

The weekend will be dry, aside from a few showers possible in the far northeast, near Union County. Temperatures will cool Saturday in southern NM as the cold front keeps sinking south. However, Sunday will be hot across the entire state, with temps climbing into the 70s, 80s and 90s.

