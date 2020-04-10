Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are waking up to cooler temps this morning, with 20s, 30s, and 40s across the state. Today, the weather will be divided in NM. The west side of the state seeing sunshine, near-normal temperatures, and mostly dry conditions. Showers are possible in northern NM during the afternoon and evening. Eastern New Mexico will be colder than average, with more cloud cover and the chance for showers and strong-severe thunderstorms. Isolated storms will develop off of a dry line this afternoon and evening, moving eastward to Texas. A couple of storms may be severe with damaging wind and hail. There is a marginal risk for parts of the east plains and southeast, and a slight risk is in place for far southeast NM, including Lea Co.

We will have the chance for scattered showers on Saturday in northern and western NM, mainly during the evening. A couple of showers could make it to the Rio Grande Valley. Sunday is looking mainly dry with just a few isolated showers. Winds will pick up over the next couple day, Sunday being the windier day of the weekend.