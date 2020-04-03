Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front is moving across NM this morning, bringing in some much colder air. Many of us will need a coat as temps drop into the teens and low 20s in northeast/east NM. Today will be a cooler day across the state. High temperatures will be 5-25 degrees cooler than yesterday. Temperatures will start to climb again on Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny today, but a few showers will develop this evening after 5 PM in the middle Rio Grande Valley, Northern Mountains and Northeast Highlands.

The winds are still breezy this morning behind the cold front, but we will see calmer conditions today. The average wind speed across the state will be around 5-15 mph, with gusts up to 25 later this evening. These relatively calm conditions continue through Saturday.

