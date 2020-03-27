Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front is moving across the state this morning, bringing rain showers, strong winds, and cooler temperatures. Scattered showers will be possible this morning especially across eastern NM, and scattered snow/mix showers will start up throughout the mid-late morning in the Northern Mountains, West Mountains, and the Four Corners area. A few showers are possible in ABQ today. High temperatures will be around 10-20 degrees cooler than yesterday, and winds will stay strong across the state. Wind advisories, high wind warnings, and red flag warnings will be in effect during the late morning through tonight for all of eastern New Mexico.

Saturday will stay cooler than normal with breezy winds. Snow/mix will end by early tomorrow morning, and sunshine will be abundant across the state.