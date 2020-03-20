NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is starting out mostly dry, but colder! Make sure to grab a warmer jacket for today. Daytime high temps will stay cooler than normal, with winds up to around 25 mph. Eastern New Mexico will be coolest across the state today and tomorrow thanks to an incoming backdoor cold front. The front will help produce light snow in the San Juans and Tusas today, and more snow and rain across the rest of the northern mountains & northeast on Saturday afternoon.
Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast
by: Erica MeyerPosted: / Updated: