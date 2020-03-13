Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Grab the umbrella and rain jacket! It’s a rainy morning across New Mexico. Snow has started in the Sangre de Cristo Mtns and the San Juans, already creating snow-packed and icy mountain roadways. The most widespread rain will continue through noon, and then showers will become more scattered during the afternoon, eventually drying up tonight.

Storms will develop late this afternoon in southeast NM, and we could see those storms becoming severe, with threats of hail, damaging wind, and an isolated tornado. A marginal and slight risk is in place for cities including Roswell, Carlsbad, and Hobbs. Make sure to keep an eye on the radar and weather alerts this afternoon and evening.

Up to the north, heavy snow is in the forecast through tonight. The Sangre de Cristos, Tusas and San Juans could see up to 10-15″ of snow above 9,000′.