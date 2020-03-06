Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Most of the state is waking up with temperatures at or above freezing, and today will be another mild day with highs in the 50s and 60s. Today’s high temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday’s temps, and skies will have more cloud clover. Winds will be breezy out of the south up to around 20 mph, but the windiest area will be southwestern NM. That’s where winds will gust up to around 35 mph. Saturday will be a nicer day with mostly sunny skies and above-average temperatures. The next system will start bringing some rain/snow to the northern mountains by Saturday evening. The rest of the state will start to see scattered rain showers by Sunday morning. showers will last through the day, making it a bit gloomy for the end of the weekend.
