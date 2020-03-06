Erica’s Friday Morning Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - Temperatures stay very mild into the weekend, despite a weak cold front across eastern New Mexico today that will cool those areas off by only a couple degrees before warming again Saturday. A chance for rain returns to the forecast Sunday.

Thanks to a cold front, temperatures Friday will be a few degrees cooler across central and eastern New Mexico. With the return of south-southwesterly winds on Saturday, temperatures will climb all across the state to well-above-average for this time of year, likely seeing the warmest weather so far this year here in Albuquerque.